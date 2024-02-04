3 operatives of Goldy Brar nabbed in Jan 19 firing case

The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police in a joint operation with the central agencies arrested three operatives of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Goldy Brar from Gorakhpur in a Chandigarh firing case, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday. As per information, unidentified miscreants had opened fire at the house of a businessman in Sector 5 of Chandigarh on January 19 this year. (Source: X)

Those arrested have been identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Gujjar, of Kaloli in Banur, Kamalpreet Singh of Devinagar Abrawa in Banur and Prem Singh of Amrala in Dera Bassi. All arrested accused have a criminal history with several criminal cases pertaining to attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and under the Arms Act registered against them in the state.

DGP Yadav said acting on the input of the AGTF-Punjab, headed by ADGP Promod Ban, police teams led by DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar jointly with the Chandigarh police tracked them on their way from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh, and nabbed them at Gorakhpur railway station with the assistance of the Gorakhpur police.

He said as per the preliminary investigation, accused Amritpal Singh and Kamalpreet Singh fired gunshots in residential area located in Sector 5 of Chandigarh, while the third accused Prem Singh had facilitated their escape from the crime scene by providing his car and harbouring them at his home.

“Later, on the directions of Goldy Brar, the trio fled to Bihar on January 27 and took shelter at Gurudwara Patna Sahib for two days before shifting to a hideout provided at Chhitauli village in Bihar by Goldy Brar,” said the DGP, while adding that in the morning of February 4, they left the hideout to shift to a new place.

Meanwhile, AIG Sandeep Goel said further investigation is on and recovery of arms and ammunition is expected in the coming days.

The police had earlier arrested 21-year-old Kashi Singh, alias Harry, of Jakhepal Nogwan in Patiala and Gurwinder Singh, 26, alias Laddu, of Mullanpur in the case.