Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 Punjab districts on alert as Ravi water level increases due to rain
chandigarh news

3 Punjab districts on alert as Ravi water level increases due to rain

The district administrations in Amritsar, Pathankot and Gurdaspur are on an alert after a sudden increase in the level of the Ravi river due to a heavy rainfall across the northern parts of the country
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:03 AM IST
The water level of the river, which flows along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, increased on Monday creating a worrisome situation for the villagers living in its catchment area with the threat of flood looming large there. The farmers whose fields are situated near the river are apprehending destruction of their crops.

The river flows through the three districts of Punjab.

Ajnala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Deepak Bhatia said, “The situation has turned grim this time due to a heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir. We are on an alert so that the situation could be managed. We have also alerted sarpanches of the villages in the river’s catchment area to be ready to tackle the situation.”

“Presently, 2.5 lakh cusecs water is flowing in the river which is above the normal level. The water level up to 3 lakh cusecs water causes no destruction. This water was not released from the Madhopur headworks,” he added.

If there are floods, those living in the villages situated between the river and Indo-Pak border get cuts them off from the rest of the country.

