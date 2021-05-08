3 Punjab-origin youngsters held in Canada for trying to extort money

Three Punjab-origin youths have been arrested in Canada for allegedly trying to extort money from an 80-year-old in the name of the country’s revenue agency.

Taranveer Singh, 19, Ranveer Singh, 19, and Chamanjyot Singh, 21, from Brampton were charged with extortion, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

“On Monday, May 3, the victim received a call from a suspect claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). The victim was instructed to attend a bank and withdraw USD 10,000 then send the money by courier to a Brampton address,” York Regional Police said in a statement.

The victim was told she would be arrested if she did not pay. Police monitored the delivery and when a man arrived to pick up the package of money he was taken into custody.

A follow-up investigation found that others were involved and additional arrests were made. All the money was recovered and returned to the woman, police said.

The three men arrested are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on June 10.

