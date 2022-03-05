3 Punjab youths die in Canada car crash
Three youngsters from Punjab were killed in a fatal car crash near Arthur at Wellington North in Ontario, Canada.
According to a release issued by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the victims were identified as Gurinder Jeet Singh Lidder, 31, of Mono, Karanpreet Singh Gill, 22, of Barrie and Sunny Khurana, 24, of Brantford.
The crash took place when a van they were travelling in collided with a semi-tractor trailer on March 2 on Wellington Road, the police said. The cause of accident is still under investigation.
The release said that on March 2, the Wellington County OPP responded to a serious collision on Wellington Road near Sideroad 12, west of Arthur village around 8.30 pm. Initial reports indicated that a passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle had collided and that there were serious injuries.
“OPP, Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services and Mapleton Fire/Rescue responded to the collision. Two occupants were pronounced dead at scene and two were rushed to a local hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries,” the release said.
