3 rape cases reported from Ludhiana

Three rape cases were reported from Ludhiana in the last 24 hours. Two of the victims are teenagers.

Police have booked a resident of Jassian Road for raping a 15-year-old girl. Salem Tabri police lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Vicky.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The girl, a native of Bihar, said Vicky used to stalk her. She alleged that when she was returning home from school three months ago, the accused forcibly took her to a godown where he raped her.

She added that on April 14, when she was going to a shop with her cousin, the accused threatened and took them to Bathinda. From there, he made them board a train to Bihar.

After reaching Bihar, the victim narrated the incident to her family, who brought her back to city and they lodged a complaint with the police.

17-yr-old girl raped

A 23-year-old man has been booked for raping a 17-year-old girl.

The accused has been identified as Aashiq Ansari, a native of Sitamarhi, Bihar, who is currently living at a rented accommodation in Basti Mani Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim’s mother said the accused lives in the same building as them. She alleged that on June 2, Ansari barged into their home and raped her daughter.

She added that the accused then promised to marry the girl, but he later refused, following which they filed a complaint and a case was registered.

Private firm owner booked for raping job aspirant

Police have booked the owner of a private firm owner for allegedly raping a 23-year-old girl on the pretext of giving her a job.

The accused has been identified as Gurcharan Singh Kalra, owner of a furniture manufacturing company.

The woman alleged that the accused had called her to at a hotel on Rajpura Chowk for a job interview, where the raped her after giving her a soft drink laced with sedatives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rape cases have been registered against all three suspects.