Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 set Adampur book shop on fire, youth dies in blaze
chandigarh news

3 set Adampur book shop on fire, youth dies in blaze

One of the aides of the deceased, identified as Pardeep Kumar of Jalandhar, receives serious burn injuries
The youth, who suffered burn injuries in the book shop fire, was taken in custody and was referred to the Government Medical College, Amritsar.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 02:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

A youth died after he was caught in blaze after he along with his two aides set a book shop on fire in Adampur town of Jalandhar district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

One of the aides of the deceased, identified as Pardeep Kumar, received serious burn injuries. Their third accomplice fled from the spot. The other two are Jatinder Singh and Simranjit Singh. The three, in their mid twenties, are from Jalandhar city.

Adampur assistant superintendent of police Ajay Gandhi rushed to the spot. Jatinder, who suffered 80% burn injuries, was taken in custody and was referred to the Government Medical College, Amritsar, he said.

A case of attempt to murder and other sections of Indian Penal Code was registered on the statement of the book shop owner at the Adampur police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP