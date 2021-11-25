3 set Adampur book shop on fire, youth dies in blaze

A youth died after he was caught in blaze after he along with his two aides set a book shop on fire in Adampur town of Jalandhar district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the aides of the deceased, identified as Pardeep Kumar, received serious burn injuries. Their third accomplice fled from the spot. The other two are Jatinder Singh and Simranjit Singh. The three, in their mid twenties, are from Jalandhar city.

Adampur assistant superintendent of police Ajay Gandhi rushed to the spot. Jatinder, who suffered 80% burn injuries, was taken in custody and was referred to the Government Medical College, Amritsar, he said.

A case of attempt to murder and other sections of Indian Penal Code was registered on the statement of the book shop owner at the Adampur police station.