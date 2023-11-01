At least three soldiers suffered injuries on Wednesday in a landmine blast during a de-mining operation along the Line of Control in Poonch district, officials said.

3 soldiers injured in mine blast in Poonch

“Three soldiers suffered minor injuries during in a blast in a vintage mine during the de-mining operation along the LoC in Phagwari Gali area in Poonch district on Wednesday,” an army officer said.

“The injured soldiers were taken to 150 Garrison Hospital in Rajouri for diagnostic treatment. They are stable,” he added.

The injured soldiers were identified as Y Shri Ramullu, Vimal Raj and Veer Bharappa.

During ‘Operation Parakram’ in 2011, India had mined its border areas with Pakistan during 11 month-long border stand off between the two countries.

