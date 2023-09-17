3 terrorists gunned down; infiltration bid foiled in Uri

Three unidentified terrorists were killed on Saturday and an infiltration bid was foiled on the Line of Control (LoC) in Hatlanga village of Uri, officials said.

Security personnel with arms and ammunition recovered from militants in Hatlanga area of Uri in Baramulla. (PTI)

Army officials said that Pakistani soldiers deployed on the LoC were providing cover fire to the infiltrators and targeting Indian quadcopters.

Uri, which was once known as a major infiltration route towards north Kashmir, is now under constant surveillance with two brigades of army’s 19 infantry division keeping eye on the LoC. This is the first major infiltration bid this year.

Commander of 161 Brigade, Brigadier PMS Dhillon said that over the past few days, army and police received information that militants were planning to infiltrate to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir, especially Uri and Baramulla.

“Ambushes were laid in forward areas as per intelligence inputs. Around 6.40 am, in rain and foggy conditions, the army’s Rustum battalion noticed movement of three to four infiltrators were trying to cross a stream near Hatlanga. Ensuing firefight continued for over two hours. The army used heavy weapons, including rocket launchers, and a terrorist was neutralised,” he said.

Dhillon said that the forces noticed two more terrorists who were injured but had changed their movements. They followed them, and another terrorist was killed in the following gunfight. He said that a third terrorist managed to flee amid cover fire from Pakistan’s troops.

Dhillon said that Pakistan army also fired on India’s quadcopters.

“As per our assumption, the third terrorist, who had fallen 300 to 400 metre on the other side, died there and his body was recovered there by Pakistan soldiers. We could not get clarity because of the bad weather.”

The army commander added that searches continued till 2 pm.

“Besides five kg improvised explosive device, the army recovered one Ak47, AK 74 rifle and seven magazines and Chinese pistol from the terrorists.”

On July 18, two infiltrators were gunned down in Kupwara soon after they sneaked into Machil forests. The forces then recovered four AK series rifles, one under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), five UBGL grenades, nine magazines, 175 AK rounds, six hand grenades, tactical vests and large quantity of war like stores.

On June 23, security forces had foiled a major infiltration bid by killing four militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

On June 16, the army and police foiled another major infiltration bid at Jumgund Keran close to the LoC in the Kupwara district and killed five unidentified foreign militants.

On June 13, two unidentified militants were killed in a joint operation in Kupwara district on the LoC. Two infiltrators were also gunned down near the LoC in the Machil sector on May 3.

On March 24, security forces had foiled an infiltration bid and killed a militant near Line of Control in Tanghdar sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir.

On February 16, the security forces had reported an incident of intercepting infiltrators in which one militant was killed while two others fled back to the other side of LoC in Tangdhar sector of frontier district of Kupwara.

