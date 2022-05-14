3 tractor-trailers loaded with illegal sand seized in Moga
Moga : The mining department conducted a raid at Rehrwan village in Moga district in the wee hours of Friday and seized three tractor-trailers loaded with illegally-extracted sand from the bed of the Sutlej.
Deputy superintendent of police Manjeet Singh said that acting on a tip-off, the police and the mining department conducted a raid around 1am. “When the raiding team reached near Rehrwan village, illegal quarrying was on and some persons were busy scooping sand and loading it on tractor-trailers,” he said.
“Leaving the illegally mined sand there, the men escaped. Due to the dark, our team was not able to nab them. Three loaded tractor-trailers, two bikes, a tractor and an empty trailer were recovered from the site. A case has been registered and we identifying the names of persons through registration numbers of the vehicles recovered from the site,” he added.
Mining officer Gursimran Singh said they are patrolling the area with the help of police to keep a check on illegal mining.
Ludhiana: Food delivery executive suffers gunshot wound as man fires at grocer
A food delivery executive suffered a gunshot injury after a man fired at a grocer near Bhagwan Nagar late on Thursday night. The victim, identified as Suresh Kumar of Noorwala Road, has been admitted to hospital where his condition is said to be serious. A resident of Bhagwan Nagar, Jagjit Singh, who runs a grocery store stated that he had got into an argument with Deepak a few days ago and he had threatened to kill him. After that, Deepak fled from the spot.
Mohali blast mastermind Landa is prolific criminal
A resident of Harike Pattan village in Tarn Taran district, Landa, is a close aide of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and had joined hands with a pro-Khalaistan terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International. The 'A-category' gangster's name resurfaced in May 2021 in the high-profile Patti double murder case. Malkiat Singh, alias Laddu (former vice-president of a Patti truck union) had 'confessed' to the police that notorious alias Preet Sekhon, gangster Daya Singh, had executed the killings at the behest of Landa.
HC clears decks for appointment of 1,035 TGTs in Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court has cleared decks for appointment of 1,035 TGTs in the state. The recruitment process for the same started in 2015. Written test was conducted in 2016 and interviews were held by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission between 2016 and 2020. However, in February 2021, the state government decided to withdraw the advertisement and decided to initiate fresh process for the same, which was challenged by some candidates.
Arrested Khalistani terrorists were paid ₹36 lakh, heroin worth ₹14 lakh to deliver consignments
Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists Harvinder Singh Rinda had paid ₹36 lakh cash and heroin worth ₹14 lakh for delivery of consignments to four Punjab-based counterparts, revealed the investigators. While Rinda had sent 14 packets of heroin with the consignments and they had sold these 14 packets to drug dealers for which they get ₹1 lakh for each packet, revealed two people associated with the interrogation to the arrested terrorists.
Ludhiana: Two men on bike fire at school’s gate in Ladian Khurd
Tension gripped Ladian Khurd village after two men on a motorcycle fired at least three shots at the gate of Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy on Friday afternoon on the same day that a student was allegedly assaulted by a group from the same school and their aides. Police said that a Class-11 student, Garv, had got into a spat with a group of students from the same school. However, their fellow students intervened and stopped them.
