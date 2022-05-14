3 tractor-trailers loaded with illegal sand seized in Moga

Moga : The mining department conducted a raid at Rehrwan village in Moga district in the wee hours of Friday and seized three tractor-trailers loaded with illegally-extracted sand from the bed of the Sutlej.

Deputy superintendent of police Manjeet Singh said that acting on a tip-off, the police and the mining department conducted a raid around 1am. “When the raiding team reached near Rehrwan village, illegal quarrying was on and some persons were busy scooping sand and loading it on tractor-trailers,” he said.

“Leaving the illegally mined sand there, the men escaped. Due to the dark, our team was not able to nab them. Three loaded tractor-trailers, two bikes, a tractor and an empty trailer were recovered from the site. A case has been registered and we identifying the names of persons through registration numbers of the vehicles recovered from the site,” he added.

Mining officer Gursimran Singh said they are patrolling the area with the help of police to keep a check on illegal mining.