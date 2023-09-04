3 vehicles gutted in fire caused by pile-up on Panipat-Jalandhar NH
The incident happened near Goraya when a car rammed into a chemical-laden truck. The situation turned critical after fire engulfed the truck soon after the accident
Three vehicles caught fire following a pile-up on Panipat-Jalandhar national highway on Sunday.
In the meantime, another vehicle hit the vehicles engulfed in fire. However, no causality has been reported. The fire brigade teams from Phagwara rushed to the spot to control the fire.