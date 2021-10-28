Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 women farm protesters from Punjab killed as truck hits them in Bahadurgarh
chandigarh news

3 women farm protesters from Punjab killed as truck hits them in Bahadurgarh

The women were waiting on a road divider to board an autorickshaw to return from the Tikri protest site when incident occurred at 6.30am
Three women farmers were killed and two others were seriously injured when a speeding truck hit the road divider on which they were sitting near Jhajjar flyover in Bahadurgarh on Thursday morning. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 10:26 AM IST
By Sunil Rahar

Three women protesters from Mansa district of Punjab were killed and two others were injured when a speeding truck ran over them on the road divider near the Jhajjar flyover in neighbouring Haryana’s Bahadurgarh district early on Thursday.

Also read: J&K Police say terrorist out to kill shopkeeper shot dead

A Jhajjar police spokesman said that the incident took place at 6.30am when the women protesting against the three farm laws were waiting for an autorickshaw to reach the Bahadurgarh railway station to board a train for Punjab.

“The women protesters were returning home on Thursday. They had been staying at the protest site in Bahadurgarh for the past few days. Farmers have been coming here and going back on rotation. The mishap occurred when these women were sitting on the road divider. Though the driver fled, we have impounded the truck that bears a Haryana registration number,” he said.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws and camping at Tikri border on the outskirts of Bahadurgarh for the past 11 months.

RELATED STORIES

The three women who died have been identified as Chinder Kaur, 60, Amarjeet Kaur, 58, and Gurmail Kaur, 60, all residents of Mansa district.

One of the two women injured has been referred from Bahadurgarh’s civil hospital to Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where her condition is stated to be critical.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP