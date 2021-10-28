Home / India News / J&K Police say terrorist out to kill shopkeeper shot dead
india news

J&K Police say terrorist out to kill shopkeeper shot dead

Jammu and Kashmir Police quoted inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar saying Wani planned to target a shopkeeper in Baramulla
Five migrant workers were among 11 civilians killed in targeted attacks on civilians in Kashmir this month. (HT Photo)
Five migrant workers were among 11 civilians killed in targeted attacks on civilians in Kashmir this month. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said a terrorist, who was allegedly involved in the killing of two migrant workers, was shot dead before he could target a shopkeeper in Baramulla.

In a series of tweets, police said Javid Ahmad Wani was killed at Cherdari near Baramulla after he attacked security forces. They added a pistol, a magazine, and a grenade was recovered from his possession.

In another tweet, police quoted inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar saying Wani planned to target the shopkeeper. It called him a “hybrid-type”, who allegedly assisted Gulzar, who was killed on October 20, in killing the two migrant workers.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir govt extends compensation to non-local militancy victims under SRO-43

Five migrant workers were among 11 civilians killed in targeted attacks on civilians in Kashmir this month. Security forces have stepped up counter-insurgency operations and security across the Valley in the aftermath of the attacks. On Saturday, Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a security meeting in Srinagar with a focus on the civilian killings.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out