3 years on, PU-PGI underpass still awaiting heritage panel’s green signal

Hanging fire for over three years, the long-demanded pedestrian underpass between the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Panjab University (PU) is set to be delayed further.

While the nod from the UT department of urban planning has been in, the project cannot proceed further without the approval from the Chandigarh Heritage Committee that has sought more time before giving the project the green light.

During a recent meeting of the heritage committee, the committee could not arrive at a decision despite drawing and design approvals in place. Amid the hold-up, engineering department’s tendering process is also being delayed.

“It’s a sensitive issue. PU needs to spare some land on its end so that patients can arrive on buses and cross the road to reach PGIMER conveniently. The project entails huge capital, so the committee wants a proper plan in place before giving the go-ahead,” said Rajneesh Watts, member of the heritage panel.

Another member of the committee said, “While an officer from PU attended the recent meeting, the PGIMER director was not present. So, another meeting has been called on February 20. After hearing both sides, we will arrive at some decision.”

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said the project drawings had been shared and now the ball was in the court of the heritage committee.

Approved by former UT administrator VP Singh Badnore in November 2019, the project was proposed, as around 10,000 people cross the busy stretch every day.

Apart from allowing safe passage to pedestrians, the underpass will also help in hassle-free movement of vehicular traffic, thereby minimising accidents and congestion. The UT traffic police has also stressed on the need for an underpass at the site due to the heavy traffic flow.

15-metre-wide underpass

Having an initial capital outlay of ₹3 crore that has increased manifold over the past three years, the underpass is proposed to be 15-metre wide, wider than the Sector17/Rose Garden underpass, which is 12-metre wide

Apart from ramps, the increased width will allow additional features, such as escalators and elevators, on both sides of the underpass

Pedestrians will have to cover around 40 metres to cross the underpass, which will be 3 metres high

On the surface, both sides around the underpass will have landscaping

As per plans developed by the UT engineering department, the underpass will also have 12 shops to generate revenue. Sized 80 square foot each, they will come up on the left side of the underpass, when going from PGIMER to PU

Including the underpass between Sector 17 and Rose Garden, the city presently has two underpasses, the other one being between the Sector-17 ISBT and Sector-22 market.

Concerns over viability

Meanwhile, through an independent survey, the Indian Institute of Architects had recommended an overbridge instead of an underpass between PGIMER and PU.

“A survey was conducted by our institute which found that instead of an underpass, an overbridge should be considered there, as construction of an underpass will disturb underground services, including water supply, sewerage system, stormwater disposal and telecom lines. It will also disrupt traffic movement for around two years, causing significant inconvenience to pedestrians and commuters,” said Surinder Bahga, former chairperson of the Indian Institute of Architects, Chandigarh-Punjab chapter.

