30 sites shortlisted for electric vehicle charging stations in Ludhiana

The municipal corporation and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority have proposed 30 sites to set up electric vehicle charging stations in the city.

Under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the first phase of the project is being planned for two and three-wheelers. The proposed list of sites has been forwarded to the State Transport Commissioner’s office.

While MC has finalised 10 sites, another 20 have been shortlisted by GLADA in the areas falling under their respective jurisdictions.

According to MC officials, among the proposed sites are MC’s multi-storey parking lot near MC Headquarters, parking of Rose Garden, near fire station on Hambran road and outside the MC Zone C office, among others.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said a committee had selected these sites in view of their higher footfall.

The stations will be set up by Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a Government of India company. A team will visit the city soon to look into the feasibility of establishing these stations.

Ludhiana is among the 122 non-attainment cities in the country according to the NCAP norms, which means, it has over a five-year period not consistently met the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for harmful PM 10 (particulate matter that is 10 microns or less in diameter), PM 2.5 or NO2 (nitrogen dioxide).

The Union government has allocated ₹52 crore for Ludhiana under the NCAP, following which authorities have been working on various projects, including introduction of mechanical sweeping and rejuvenation of green belts.