300 NHM employees from Ludhiana take part in state-wide strike

As many as 12,000 National Health Mission (NHM) employees from across Punjab went on a day-long strike on Monday, demanding regularisation of services.

State president of NHM Kiranjit Kaur said that 300 employees of NHM, Ludhiana, who were deployed on Covid duty also participated in the drive and shunned work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The staff gathered outside the civil surgeon’s office and raised slogans against the previous and the present government.

She said that NHM contractual staff had been serving people for many years, with some had been working for nearly 15 years. “Employees in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and a few other states have been regularised, but in Punjab, the issue has been back-burnered,” she said, adding that the strike was held to send a symbolic message to the government to regularise NHM staff.