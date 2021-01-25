3,000 cops on vigil in and around Chandigarh on R-Day

Apprehending protest by farmer unions and to ensure peace on Republic Day, the Panchkula police have imposed prohibitory orders near Parade Ground in Sector 5.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be unfurling the Tricolour during the function at Parade Ground on Tuesday.

As per orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, assembly of five or more people and carrying of weapons has been banned within a kilometre of the venue. Also, all markets, cinema halls, shopping malls, coaching centres and other such establishments within a kilometre will remain closed.

The order will remain in force from 7pm on Monday till 1pm on Tuesday.

“There is likelihood of causing tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons or risk of danger to human lives and tranquillity within the territorial limits of Panchkula district by some agitators, miscreants, and antisocial elements by blocking roads, passages on account of Bhartiya Kisan Union and other kisan unions in the celebrations of Republic Day at Parade ground, Sector 5,” read the press statement issued by police.

Meanwhile, BKU block president Karam Singh said: “All union members from Panchkula are in Delhi to participate in the tractor march.”

The Republic Day programme will start at 9:40am with Khattar paying tribute to martyrs at Shaheedi Samarak in Sector 12 and from there he will move to the Parade Ground. The event will end with the national anthem at noon.

Along with two commando companies and 25 quick response teams on bikes, 1,100 police personnel will be deployed to ensure security. Barricades will be placed at 30 places, of which 21 barricades are being set up especially for the Republic Day.

Police have also released a traffic advisory, mentioning that only invitees will be allowed to enter from the Sector 4/5 light point and Sector 9/10 traffic light chowk. All other routes towards the Parade Ground will remain closed.

No major protest planned in UT: SSP

In Chandigarh, no major protest is planned by farmers, but the security has been beefed up in view of the Republic Day, said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police.

On Monday, locals could be seen standing at various traffic light points and roundabouts with placards to show solidarity with farmers. Police had to intervene during one such gathering at Matka Chowk.

Led by 18 deputy superintendents of police and 30 inspectors, more than 1,150 cops from various wings will be on duty across the city. They are keeping a tab on busy markets, hotels and vital installations in the city.

The dog squad and anti-bomb disposal squad will be deployed at the Parade Ground in Sector 17. Movement of traffic has been restricted around the venue.

Rally in Mohali after R-Day event

Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore will hoist the national flag at the state-level Republic Day function at Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase 6, Mohali. The function will begin at 9.58am and end at 11 am.

Farmer unions will be holding a vehicle rally against the contentious farm laws later in the day. It will begin at Gurdwara Sahib in Phase 2 at 2pm. After crossing Phases 5, 3B2, 7,8, 9, 10 and 11, it will culminate at Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Phase 8.

A spokesperson said the event is in support of the tractor march in Delhi. “We urge all protestors to maintain decorum,” he said.

Senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh said: “We have deployed 700 police personnel on duty for Republic Day events and rallies in the district. Instructions have been given to them to deal with any troublemakers strictly.”