302 held with 24-kg heroin, 10-kg opium in a week: Punjab Police

Punjab Police have arrested 302 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 221 first information reports (FIRs), including 34 for possession of commercial quantity of drugs, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the past week, said inspector general of police (IGP) headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill.

Over 1.05 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids have also been seized by the police.

He said the police have also recovered 24.08-kg heroin, 10-kg opium, 1.57 quintals of poppy husk, and 1.05 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids, besides recovering ₹20.72-lakh drug money from their possession.

He said by taking strict action against extortion calls, police have registered 130 FIRs and arrested 117 accused persons involved in extortion calls, which led to decrease in extortion calls in the state.

He said CPs/SSPs were also told by the government to increase awareness activities against drugs, hold small flag marches in their jurisdictions and hold periodic meetings with the prominent persons of the society. Pertinently, Punjab Police organised at least 175 awareness events against drugs, including 13 big events, to sensitise people about ill effects of drugs.

The IGP said the police have been promoting and creating awareness about Section 64A of the NDPS Act, which provides “immunity” from prosecution to addicts seeking treatment. However, to avail treatment “proof of addiction”, a psychosocial condition, is mandatory. “There is a misconception among the public that Section 64A would have long-term implications. But the fact is that any drug consumer caught with a small quantity of drugs has the opportunity to voluntarily seek to undergo medical treatment for de-addiction, and there will be no long-term implications,” he said.