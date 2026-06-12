30kg heroin seized, 2 juveniles among six nabbed in Amritsar

Police have dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of six persons, including two juveniles and recovered 30kg of heroin from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

Apart from recovering drug consignment, police teams have also recovered their motorcycle, which they were using for smuggling of narcotics. (HT)

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Those arrested have been identified as Gautam (24), Kabir, alias Kaku (22), Sameer, alias Sabarwal (18), Gurpreet Singh, alias Keeda (18), and two juveniles. All accused are residents of Amritsar. Kabir has a criminal background and was previously involved in an NDPS case registered at the Chheharta police station, police said.

Apart from recovering drug consignment, police teams have also recovered their motorcycle, which they were using for smuggling of narcotics.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were linked to a Dubai-based smuggler who was facilitating the supply of heroin consignments from across the border. Acting on his directions, the accused were retrieving the consignments from designated locations and further distributing them to various recipients across Punjab, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is underway to identify other associates involved in the network and trace the financial trail to uncover possible hawala connections, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is underway to identify other associates involved in the network and trace the financial trail to uncover possible hawala connections, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing details, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on specific intelligence, police teams apprehended Gautam along with two juveniles and recovered 30kg heroin from their possession. On Gautam’s disclosure, three more accused — Kabir, Sameer and Gurpreet were arrested, he said.

Bhullar said the probe revealed that the Dubai-based smuggler is the mastermind of the drug trafficking module and is wanted in three NDPS cases, including recovery of 42kg heroin and 10kg ICE. Operating from Dubai, he was luring youngsters and juveniles with monetary incentives and using them to retrieve, transport and distribute drug consignments on his behalf, he added.

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A case under Sections 21-C, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Chheharta police station in Amritsar.