Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 30mm rain cools down Ludhiana
chandigarh news

30mm rain cools down Ludhiana

Residents braving the rain in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 12:34 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Overnight showers brought the temperature down by 10°C in Ludhiana. Met officials said that 30mm rain was recorded between late Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

While the maximum temperature on Sunday was 20.6°C, the minimum was 16°C, a five degree dip from the previous day. On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures stood at 30.6°C and 21°C respectively.

On the brighter side, however, the showers improved the air quality index (AQI) of the city. As against 169 points recorded on Saturday, the AQI stood at 121 points on Sunday. Experts of the meteorological department said rain and strong winds have brought down the pollution levels.

