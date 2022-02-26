30-year-old basketball player killed in road mishap in Zirakpur

A 30-year-old state-level basketball player was killed after his car rammed into a stationary truck near Rampur Kala village on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway on Friday morning.

Police said the deceased, identified as Sunit Pal Singh, lived in Sector 69, Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The impact of the collision left the car mangled and killed Sunit on the spot. The Honda City was pulled out from beneath the truck with the help of a crane. The truck driver fled the spot after leaving his vehicle behind,” said Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Onkar Singh Brar.

He added that as per the statement of the deceased’s father, Sunit used to head out for exercise every morning, but they didn’t know why he drove to the Patiala road.

The deceased, who was planning to move to USA, is survived by his parents.

A case has been registered against the absconding truck driver. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.