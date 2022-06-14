30-year-old found murdered in Ludhiana; cops suspect friends’ involvement

A 30-year-old man was found murdered near Sidhwan Canal in Chhoti Jawaddi on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Chhoti Jawaddi. He worked as an agent in the New Court Complex. His body was found outside the makeshift vend on the roadside where he used to sleep and consume liquor with his friends, police said.

The police found a silver foil near the body and they suspect that he was consuming drugs with his friends and they murdered him following a scuffle. The assailants stabbed him in his neck and there were some injury marks on his body as well.

The Dugri police have lodged an FIR against three suspects and are scanning CCTV footage to identify them .

Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, SHO at Dugri police station, said that Kuldeep has three sisters and they are all married. The locals told police that a couple of days ago, some people had thrashed Kuldeep for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from the New Court Complex.