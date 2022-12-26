Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 30-year-old Maharashtra man dies in Kullu paragliding accident

30-year-old Maharashtra man dies in Kullu paragliding accident

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 05:01 AM IST

A 30-year-old man died after falling during a paragliding expedition in the Dobhi region of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Sunday

A 30-year-old man allegedly died due to a fall during a paragliding expedition in the Dobhi region of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Sunday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByANI, Kullu

A 30-year-old man died after falling during a paragliding expedition in the Dobhi region of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Suraj Shah, a tourist from Maharashtra’s Satara district.

When the paraglider was in the air, his safety belt allegedly gave way, plunging him to the ground.

Suraj Shah and the pilot were rushed to Kullu hospital by the locals, where Suraj was declared brought dead and the pilot’s treatment was underway.

“A tourist died in the accident. Now the post-mortem examination of the mortal remain of the tourist will be conducted on Sunday. The relatives of the deceased have also been informed. Police are probing the cause of the accident and the culprit will be found in the matter,” a police officer, Gurudev, said.

“A probe has been launched and a case has been registered under sections 336 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the pilot,” he added.

Further information is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP