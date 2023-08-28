News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: 30-yr-old man shot dead in Jandiala, two booked

Punjab: 30-yr-old man shot dead in Jandiala, two booked

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 28, 2023 01:01 AM IST

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified persons at a salon in Jandiala Guru’s Shekhpura locality in Punjab on Saturday night

AMRITSAR

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified persons at a salon in Jandiala Guru’s Shekhpura locality in Punjab on Saturday night.
A 30-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified persons at a salon in Jandiala Guru’s Shekhpura locality in Punjab on Saturday night.

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified persons at a salon in Jandiala Guru’s Shekhpura locality on Saturday night.

The victim, Ravi of Jandiala Guru, was working as a plumber, the police said. The incident took place at around 8.30pm, the police said, adding that a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered against two unidentified persons at the Jandiala Guru police station on the complaint of the victim’s father Balwinder Singh, who is a sanitary worker.

“On Saturday evening, when I was asking my son, who was sitting in a salon, for the keys of the house, two persons in the salon fired gunshots at my son and fled. I rushed Ravi to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead,” Singh said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Satinder Singh said they have rounded up some suspects and have got some leads. “Our teams are working to identify and nab the culprits,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out