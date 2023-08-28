Punjab: 30-yr-old man shot dead in Jandiala, two booked

AMRITSAR A 30-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified persons at a salon in Jandiala Guru’s Shekhpura locality in Punjab on Saturday night.

The victim, Ravi of Jandiala Guru, was working as a plumber, the police said. The incident took place at around 8.30pm, the police said, adding that a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered against two unidentified persons at the Jandiala Guru police station on the complaint of the victim’s father Balwinder Singh, who is a sanitary worker.

“On Saturday evening, when I was asking my son, who was sitting in a salon, for the keys of the house, two persons in the salon fired gunshots at my son and fled. I rushed Ravi to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead,” Singh said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Satinder Singh said they have rounded up some suspects and have got some leads. “Our teams are working to identify and nab the culprits,” he added.

