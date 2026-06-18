316 arrests, 6-kg heroin seizure: Jammu district emerges as leading drug hotspot

Amid the ongoing 100-day Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan, Jammu district has emerged as the leading drug hotspot across the Jammu region, with 316 drug peddlers arrested in the past two months, a top official said on Wednesday.

Jammu region, which has 10 districts, has seen over 700 such arrests and the seizure of assets worth ₹45 crore during the first two months of the 100-day drive that was launched by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha from Jammu’s MA Stadium on April 11.

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Jammu region, which has 10 districts, has seen over 700 such arrests and the seizure of assets worth ₹45 crore during the first two months of the 100-day drive that was launched by lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha from Jammu’s MA Stadium on April 11.

“Jammu district in Jammu division has 10 drug hotspots — maximum among all 10 districts of Jammu province,” said Jammu zone’s inspector general of police (IGP) BS Tuti. The IGP also informed that during the current year, 40 women drug smugglers have been arrested in 33 cases so far whereas in 2025, their number stood at 51 in 43 cases.

“With the arrest of 316 drug peddlers and the seizure of 6.5 kg of heroin, 37 kg of ganja, 3 kg of poppy straw and 1 kg of opium, Jammu district has seen the maximum arrests and seizures in the ongoing Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan so far,” said the IGP.

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{{^usCountry}} Another senior police officer, who declined to be named, said women aged between 20 and 60 years are involved in drug peddling. “In Chak Drab Khan village of Kathua district, men and women from Sansiya community were into bootlegging and now they have switched over to drug peddling. They show scant regard for the law and attack cops during raids,” said the officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another senior police officer, who declined to be named, said women aged between 20 and 60 years are involved in drug peddling. “In Chak Drab Khan village of Kathua district, men and women from Sansiya community were into bootlegging and now they have switched over to drug peddling. They show scant regard for the law and attack cops during raids,” said the officer. {{/usCountry}}

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Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar and the IGP reviewed the campaign’s progress during a meeting on Monday, detailing a strategy combining law enforcement with community outreach.

In the past two months, the authorities demolished 62 immovable properties worth ₹19.3 crore belonging to drug peddlers. An additional 21 immovable properties worth ₹24.868 crore were seized or attached, alongside movable assets valued at ₹1.69 crore.

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To deter offenders, police have recommended 180 passports for suspension. The transport department suspended 101 driving licences, cancelled 81, suspended 243 vehicle registration certificates and cancelled 94 others across the division.

The police registered 598 FIRs, resulting in 701 arrests and execution of 24 PIT-NDPS detention orders against smugglers. Contraband seized and destroyed include over 14-kg heroin, 49-kg ganja, 3.712-kg charas, 204.5-kg poppy straw, illicit poppy plants on 52 marlas of land and 44 kanals of wild cannabis, 22,150 units of lahan and 476 litres of illegal liquor.

On the rehabilitation front, the authorities identified 2,293 drug users, identifying 884 youth for rehabilitation. So far, 547 youth have been rehabilitated, with 254 integrated into self-employment schemes.

The divisional commissioner directed deputy commissioners to enforce stricter, data-driven management of the 155 identified drug hotspots.

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3 drug suppliers arrested from Punjab

Jammu police on Wednesday stated that it had arrested three Punjab men for supplying drugs to notorious peddler Lau Gujjar. The accused have been identified as Surajdeep Singh, alias Suraj, of Jandiala, Harpreet Singh, alias Raju, and Jaspreet of Amritsar. “The three were responsible for supplying nearly 80% of narcotic substances to Jammu district. The arrests were made after a meticulous planning and an intensive search operation,” said Jammu SSP Joginder Singh.