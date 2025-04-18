32 lakh MT wheat, 5 lakh MT mustard procured in Haryana

The Haryana government on Thursday said that the procurement of crops is progressing smoothly during the ongoing Rabi marketing season with different agencies procuring about 32 lakh metric tonne (MT) wheat. Grain stored on the roadside due to lack of space in Rohtak on Thursday. (Manoj dhaka/ht)

The wheat procurement began on April 1 and about 9 lakh MT procured wheat has been lifted, a government spokesperson said, adding that till now wheat has been procured from more than 2 lakh farmers and ₹1,400 crore has been transferred directly to the farmers’ bank accounts.

Last year, 18.24 lakh MT wheat was procured till April 16.

The purchase of mustard has been started in the state from March 15 during the Rabi marketing season. The work of purchasing mustard is being done by HAFED and Haryana Warehousing Corporation. The spokesperson said till April 16, near 5 lakh MT mustard has been procured by the procurement agencies in the state and 3.40 lakh MT mustard has been lifted.

“So far, the state government has procured mustard from 1,71,000 farmers and an amount of ₹1,843 crore has been transferred directly to their bank accounts,” the spokesperson said, assuring the farmers that the government is committed to buying every grain of the farmers’ crop.