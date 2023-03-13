32 Ludhiana shopkeepers challaned for illegal slaughtering, selling banned plastic bags

The municipal corporation on Monday conducted special drives in several places in the city and issued challans against 32 shopkeepers for violating rules by selling banned plastic bags and involved in illegal slaughtering. The Ludhiana MC officials confiscating banned plastic bags. (HT Photo)

The civic body confiscated 70 kgs of banned plastic bags from various shops and issued challans against 10 shopkeepers during a special drive in Daresi market.

Corporation sanitation officer (CSO) Ashwani Sahota stated that regular drives are being conducted by the civic body to restrict the use and sale of banned plastic carry bags in the city.

The drive was organised in Daresi market as the shopkeepers were still involved in the sale and use of the banned material.

A minimum challan of ₹2,000 has been issued against each of the 10 shopkeepers. A warning has also been issued to them that an FIR will be recommended against them if they remain involved in the sale and use of banned plastic carry bags, Sahota said.

Sanitary inspector Pawan Sharma and Rajesh Khosla among others were also part of the MC team. Sahota said that awareness drives are also being organised across the city to stop the residents from using plastic carry bags and encourage them to use cloth bags.

In a crackdown against illegal slaughtering, the MC teams from three zones B, C and D conducted inspections in their respective areas and issued challans against 22 shopkeepers on Monday.

The civic body teams also destroyed around 50 kg of meat, which was being sold in unhygienic conditions by the shopkeepers. Challans of up to ₹5,000 were issued against those involved in the illegal activity.

The health branch teams issued 10 challans in areas falling under Zone B and nine in areas under Zone C. Similarly, three challans were issued in the areas falling under Zone D of the civic body. MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal appealed to the residents to ask for certified meat from shopkeepers, as this will not only put a stop to illegal slaughtering but will also ensure that the residents consume healthy meat.