Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 32 of 158 black fungus patients in Punjab have no Covid history
chandigarh news

32 of 158 black fungus patients in Punjab have no Covid history

Any person who has taken excessive steroids for treatment of other diseases can contract the disease, says nodal officer for mucormycosis
By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Black fungus infections are gradually rising across the country. (PTI)

Not all mucormycosis or black fungus patients in Punjab are those who recovered from Covid-19. According to health officials, out of 158 confirmed cases of mucormycosis in the state till Tuesday afternoon, 32 had never developed Covid symptoms even as virus has emerged as the most common factor among the patients fighting the fungal infection.

State’s nodal officer for black fungus Dr Gagandeep Singh said it is not necessary that only Covid-hit patients are prone to contract it. “Any person who has taken excessive steroids for treatment of other disease due to which he has become immune-compromised can contract the disease. Our experts are analysing every case minutely,” said the nodal officer.

The nodal officer said it’s not a contagious disease and is curable if the patient gets treatment in time.

According to media bulletin of mucormycosis, out of a total 158 patients in Punjab, 22 belong to other states. Of the 21 deaths, two patients were from outside the state.

Amphotericin-B injection

shortage another worry

The shortage of Amphotericin-B injections being administered to treat the mucormycosis patients has added to the woes of the state health authorities. So far, the fungus has claimed 21 lives in the state.

According to a senior health department functionary, the Centre on Tuesday sent 200 Amphotericin-B injections to Punjab against a daily requirement of 700 as 137 patients are availing treatment for the disease in different hospitals. Doctors say each patient needs 4-5 injections a day.

Keeping the existing scenario in mind, the Punjab government’s expert committee on black fungus led by Dr RPS Sibia, professor and head, department of medicine, Government Medical College Patiala, on Tuesday discussed alternative drugs to treat the fungus.

According to a senior health department functionary, the National Health Mission officials have already been given the task to procure some alternative drugs suggested by the experts from the open market.

The expert committee on Tuesday reportedly also invited Prof Arunaloke Chakrabarti, head of department of medical microbiology, PGIMER, for his suggestions on the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP