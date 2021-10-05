32% people fully vaccinated against Covid in Ludhiana

The vaccination drive is in full swing in the district even as coronavirus cases remain at an all-time low and around 32% of the residents are fully vaccinated, while 80% have at least received one jab.

Jagraon additional deputy commissioner and vaccination nodal officer Dr Nayan Jassal on Monday said 26,32,727 people are eligible for vaccination in the district, of which 20,97,002 people have received the first dose and 8,44,306 people are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, one more Covid case was detected in the district, taking the total cases in the district to 87,544.

Dr Puneet Juneja, nodal officer for the Covid immunisation programme in the district, said that the inoculation drive will be carried out over 148 session sites across the district. The health department hopes to achieve the 30-lakh inoculation mark on Tuesday.

Seven fresh dengue cases

Seven more people were diagnosed with dengue in the district, taking the patient count to 216.

Of the 216 cases, 165 cases were reported from Ludhiana city, while 15 were reported from Jagraon, nine from Sudhar, and five cases each were reported in Koom Kalan and Sahnewal, respectively.