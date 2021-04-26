Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 32 succumb to virus in HP in a day, highest this year
32 succumb to virus in HP in a day, highest this year

Himachal Pradesh recorded 1,363 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total cases in the state to 87,501 while the death toll mounted to 1,323 after 32 patients succumbed to the contagion, the highest single-day toll this year so far
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh recorded 1,363 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total cases in the state to 87,501 while the death toll mounted to 1,323 after 32 patients succumbed to the contagion, the highest single-day toll this year so far.

As many as 82 people have died in the last three days due to the virus. Of the new cases, 423 were recorded in Kangra, 229 in Sirmaur, 224 in Shimla, 149 in Solan, 104 in Hamirpur, 83 in Mandi, 64 in Bilaspur, 38 in Una, 27 in Kullu, 10 in Kinnaur, nine in Chamba and three in Lahaul-Spiti.

With 12 deaths, Kangra reported the highest fatalities, followed by four deaths each in Shimla and Mandi, three each in Una and Hamirpur, two each in Solan and Sirmaur and one each in Bilaspur and Una.

Meanwhile, active cases in the state reached 13,577 and recoveries reached 72,557. Kangra is the worst-hit district with 14,848 cases, followed by Shimla where 13,579 people have been infected so far and Mandi with 12,823 cases.

Solan has 11,354 cases, Una 6,163 cases, Sirmaur 6,040, Hamirpur 5,514, Kullu 5,433, Bilaspur 4,642 , Chamba, 3,799, Lahaul-Spiti 1,702 and Kinnaur 1,604.

