325 Ramlila artiste, office-bearers honoured in Kurukshetra

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday honoured more than 325 Ramlila committee office bearers and artists during a programme held at Purushottapura Bagh in Kurukshetra.

At the event, Khattar officially also launched Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojna portal in Haryana. (HT Photo)

Acknowledging the important role played by saints and mahatmas in the societal development of the state after the launch of Saint Mahapurush Samman and Vichar Prachar-Prasar Yojana, the artiste also referred as “Ram Bhakt” were honoured for the first time by the state government.

During the event, Khattar also urged the ‘Ram Bhakts’ to serve as drug-free ambassadors, emphasising the need to convey an anti-drug message to the youth through their theatrical performances.

He stressed that combating social evils like drug addiction requires the collective effort in society, drawing parallels with the successful ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Panipat on January 22, 2015.

He added the government is actively pursuing strict measures to dismantle the drug suppliers and has seized narcotics valued at over ₹140 crore that were confiscated and destroyed last year.

Additionally, the properties of 90 individuals involved in the drug trade have been demolished, and legal actions have led to the imprisonment of these individuals.

At the event, Khattar officially also launched Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojna portal in Haryana. The Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, will offer the elderly an opportunity to visit pilgrimage sites at no cost.

Under this scheme, individuals aged 60 years and above from Below Poverty Line families will be eligible for free pilgrimages.

The CM announced that the first batch under the scheme is scheduled for Ayodhya after January 22.