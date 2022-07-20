32-year-old Chandigarh woman ends life, partner booked for abetment

A 32-year-old woman on Monday ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her parents’ house in the Mubarakpur area of Dera Bassi.

Police have booked a male friend of the victim, who worked in a private firm and has an eight-year-old daughter, for abetment to suicide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub-inspector (SI) Kulwant Singh, Mubarakpur police post-in-charge, said a suicide note was recovered from the spot, wherein the victim attributed her death to the aforementioened friend, a resident of Sundra village, who she was in a relationship with.

The SI said the victim had been in a relationship — which began after her divorve from a prior marriage — with the accused for the last six years. The two allegedly had gotten married.

The victim, however, continued to live in Mubarakpur at her parents’ house with her eight-year-old daughter. The victim was allegedly driven to take her own life after her multiple requests of moving into the same house met with a cold response from the accused.

The police post in charge said the accused was booked for abetment after the statement of the victim’s brother. Police arrested the accused after the post-mortem. He is currently on a one-day police remand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}