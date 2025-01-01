Menu Explore
32-year-old dies after gun goes off accidentally in Himachal’s Mandi

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 02, 2025 05:42 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Chet Ram, 32, from Tikkar village of Parwada panchayat under the Gohar subdivision of the district

A 32-year-old, out hunting with his friends, was killed after a bullet hit him after the gun slipped from his friend’s hand, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of police Sakshi Verma confirmed the case and said that apart from the Arms Act, a case has been registered under many other sections. (iStock)

The incident happened in Tikkar village of Parwada panchayat of Seraj assembly constituency in Mandi district, police added.

The deceased has been identified as Chet Ram, 32, from Tikkar village of Parwada panchayat under the Gohar subdivision of the district. As per police, a group of youths had gone hunting in the adjoining Garhnala forest on Tuesday evening. On their way back home, one of the members of the group -- Hemraj-- was carrying the gun. They were walking in the line on the footpath. Meanwhile, Hemraj, who was holding the gun, suddenly slipped and fell. Due to this, the gun hit the ground and the bullet was fired. The bullet hit the victim’s left leg near the knee. His companions took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead due to excessive bleeding. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Superintendent of police Sakshi Verma confirmed the case and said that apart from the Arms Act, a case has been registered under many other sections. The gun used and its license are also being investigated and the police have taken the weapon into custody.

A case has been registered against Hemraj under sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS and 25 of the Arms Act. Interrogation of four other people is also underway, police added.

