Ludhiana: 32-yr-old man held for sexually harassing minor stepdaughter

A 32-year-old factory worker has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his minor stepdaughter and threatening to sell her.

The victim went back to her biological father in Fatehgarh Sahib and filed a complaint to the police.

The Fatehgarh Sahib police lodged a Zero FIR against the accused and transferred the matter to Ludhiana police for further action.

In her complaint, the 17-year-old girl said that her mother had divorced her father and married the accused, while she has been living with her biological father.

On December 21, 2022 her mother and step father brought her to Sahnewal to live with them for a few days. Two days later, the accused had started passing lewd comments to her and threatened that he would sell her to someone.

She narrated the whole incident to her father, who took her back to Fatehgarh Sahib on February 15. Later, they filed a complaint to the police.

Inspector Inderjit Singh Boparai, SHO at Sahnewal police station, said that the Fatehgarh Sahib police had lodged an FIR under sections 354-A (sexually harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the accused and transferred it to Ludhiana police for further action.

Not the first case

This is not the first such case in the city. On April 16, a Nepalese fast-food seller was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in Janta Nagar of Shimlapuri.

On March 21, the city police had booked a Bachittar Nagar resident for allegedly raping his 9-year-old stepdaughter.

On December 19, 2022, a resident of Sherpur Kalan village of Jagraon was booked for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old stepdaughter. The FIR was lodged following the statement of the mother of the accused.

