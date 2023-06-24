Body of man recovered in Gurugram

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Jun 24, 2023 12:15 AM IST

According to police, Kumar was rushed to a hospital by his live-in partner where he died during treatment

The body of a 32-year-old man with a knife in his chest was found in a rented room at DLF Phase 3 here, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a native of a village near Hansi in the Hisar district of Haryana. He was living with his partner – a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) constable – in S Block of DLF Phase 3, they said.

According to police, Kumar was rushed to a hospital by his live-in partner where he died during treatment.”It is a matter of investigation as it is not clear yet whether the injury in the chest of the deceased was self-inflicted or by someone else. We have kept the body in the mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted tomorrow,” said DLF Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikas Kaushik.

Further action will be taken as per the report, he added.

