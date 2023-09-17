32-year-old man strangles wife to death in Mohali

A 32-year-old man is on the run after strangling his wife to death with a dupatta in Chao Majra village, Mohali. The couple had gotten married in 2011 and had two children, said Mohali police. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Nirmal Singh, wanted to get rid of his wife, Rupinder Kaur, 31, as he was in a relationship with another woman, said police.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused and the woman whom he is dating.

Police were alerted by Rupinder’s brother Harjit Singh, who lives in Rajindergarh village, Fatehgarh Sahib.

Harjit submitted that his younger sister, Rupinder, married Nirmal in 2011 and the couple had two children.

He stated that the couple used to have frequent fights and Nirmal would also assault his sister after consuming liquor.

His sister had informed him that Nirmal had an extra-marital affair and had been torturing her.

When she visited her paternal home for Raksha Bandhan on August 30, she was scared that Nirmal will kill her, but they sent her back after consoling her, said Harjit.

On Friday, he got a call from Rupinder’s father-in-law that she had fallen unconscious.

He rushed to Nirmal’s house, where he found his sister dead. He alleged that Nirmal strangled her to death after a heated argument and fled.

Inspector Sarbjit Singh, SHO, IT City, said police teams were raiding Nirmal’s possible hideouts and will nab him soon.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

