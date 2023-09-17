News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 32-year-old man strangles wife to death in Mohali

32-year-old man strangles wife to death in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 17, 2023 03:17 PM IST

The accused, identified as Nirmal Singh, wanted to get rid of his wife, Rupinder Kaur, 31, as he was in a relationship with another woman, said Mohali police

A 32-year-old man is on the run after strangling his wife to death with a dupatta in Chao Majra village, Mohali.

The couple had gotten married in 2011 and had two children, said Mohali police. (iStock)
The couple had gotten married in 2011 and had two children, said Mohali police. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Nirmal Singh, wanted to get rid of his wife, Rupinder Kaur, 31, as he was in a relationship with another woman, said police.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused and the woman whom he is dating.

Police were alerted by Rupinder’s brother Harjit Singh, who lives in Rajindergarh village, Fatehgarh Sahib.

Harjit submitted that his younger sister, Rupinder, married Nirmal in 2011 and the couple had two children.

He stated that the couple used to have frequent fights and Nirmal would also assault his sister after consuming liquor.

His sister had informed him that Nirmal had an extra-marital affair and had been torturing her.

When she visited her paternal home for Raksha Bandhan on August 30, she was scared that Nirmal will kill her, but they sent her back after consoling her, said Harjit.

On Friday, he got a call from Rupinder’s father-in-law that she had fallen unconscious.

He rushed to Nirmal’s house, where he found his sister dead. He alleged that Nirmal strangled her to death after a heated argument and fled.

Inspector Sarbjit Singh, SHO, IT City, said police teams were raiding Nirmal’s possible hideouts and will nab him soon.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out