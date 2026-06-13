Tourists are flocking to Himachal Pradesh’s key hill destinations to escape scorching temperatures in the plains. More than 3 lakh vehicles have arrived in Shimla over the past 10 days alone, with roughly 30,000 vehicles entering the state capital daily. In Manali, another popular summer destination, police officials said that more than 3,000 vehicles, mostly tourist vehicles, enter daily, in addition to Volvo buses.

Tourist vehicles cause long traffic jam in Manali on Friday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

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As the summer season peaks, Shimla—the Queen of Hills—is choked with traffic gridlocks. “On a daily basis, 30,000 vehicles are entering Shimla. In May, more than 7 lakh vehicles entered the city,” said assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Shimla, Abhishek (goes by one name), adding: “We have increased personnel deployment and are diverting vehicles onto the bypass road to minimise bottlenecks within the town.”

With vehicles mounting daily, pressure on the city’s ageing traffic infrastructure is hitting a breaking point, resulting in bumper-to-bumper delays.

Speaking at the recent book release of City Limits: The Crisis of Urbanisation, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed concern over Shimla’s carrying capacity. He cited traffic congestion, inadequate parking, water shortages, and haphazard construction as core issues.

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{{^usCountry}} “The problem is not over-tourism; the tourism infrastructure is weak and needs strengthening. We need new urban townships because infrastructure is lacking,” Sukhu said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The problem is not over-tourism; the tourism infrastructure is weak and needs strengthening. We need new urban townships because infrastructure is lacking,” Sukhu said. {{/usCountry}}

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State industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan echoed these concerns, noting that while tourism is the backbone of Himachal’s economy, perennial traffic snarls will persist until infrastructure is modernised. “There is an urgent need to train the traffic police in gridlock management and address critical manpower shortages. Kullu and Manali simply do not have adequate personnel,” Chauhan said.

A senior official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, pointed to specific infrastructural failures. “Shimla has two to three major choke points: The intersection near the Vidhan Sabha, Khalini Chowk, and the area near the Lift. There have been approved proposals to construct flyovers here, but nothing has materialised on the ground.”

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For tourists, the relief from the heat comes at a cost. “Himachal provides an escape from the heatwaves in the plains, and the Summer Festival (from June 8 to 12) is an attraction for the kids,” said Charan Singh, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh. “However, the slow-moving traffic and complete lack of parking lead to immense frustration.”

Police officials said maximum congestion is being seen on the narrow road leading to Rohtang Pass and the Atal Tunnel.

“During tourist season, we see around 12,000 to 15,000 vehicles moving in the town. There are no traffic jams, but slow-moving traffic, which takes about three hours daily to clear, creates long queues of vehicles on roads leading to Rohtang Pass and the Atal Tunnel. Traffic inflow traditionally remains high in May and June due to increased tourist arrivals in Kullu, Manali, Rohtang Pass and the Atal Tunnel region,” said Manali DSP KD Sharma.

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“Police personnel have already been deployed to regulate traffic and assist visitors. The police have also sought additional manpower from the state headquarters to strengthen traffic management arrangements,’ he added.

High for hoteliers

Despite the logistical nightmare on the roads, the rush has brought immense relief to the local hospitality sector.

Roshan Thakur, the president of the Manali Hoteliers’ Association, said that business has reached its highest peak since the pandemic. “The footfall remained strong through May, and June arrivals are heavy, with hotel occupancy hovering around 80% to 90%. We expect this trend to hold until the monsoon hits,” Thakur said.

However, he urged the state to step up. “The government must improve road infrastructure and implement strict traffic regulations during peak season. Tourism generates substantial revenue; the state needs to match that with better tourist facilities and higher police deployment at major hill stations.”

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In Dharamshala, the economic momentum is equally strong. Ashwani Bamba, president of the Dharamshala Hotel and Restaurant Association, said steady tourist arrivals since May have kept hotel occupancy at 60% to 70% on weekdays, spiking to 75% on weekends.

Bamba credited the four Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches held in May for giving the region an early boost. “For the first time since 2018, we are seeing this level of summer business. Tourists are mostly driving in from neighbouring states, and we expect occupancy to touch 80% before the monsoons arrive.”