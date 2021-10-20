34 more down with dengue, Ludhiana caseload mounts to 473

Rising dengue cases continue to haunt Ludhiana residents as 34 more infections have been reported in the district in the last 24 hours.

As per the health department, the total number of confirmed dengue cases in the district on Tuesday was 473, while 1,906 suspected patients have been registered till now.

While three suspected dengue deaths have been reported in the district as of now, no confirmed dengue death was witnessed this season, health department officials said.

Cap on price of dengue test

For reviewing the preparedness to deal with rising cases, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh convened a meeting with the representatives of private hospitals in the district on Tuesday. During the meeting, Dr Singh restricted the private hospitals from charging more than ₹600 for a dengue test as per the guidelines issued by the state government.

He said that the tests are being done free of cost at government hospitals.

The health department, he said, is conducting a survey regarding dengue cases in the district and asked the private hospitals to immediately inform the health department if any suspected case is detected by them.

