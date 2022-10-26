340 suffer burn, eye injuries amid festivities in Chandigarh tricity area

At least 78 people with eye injuries and 260 with burns turned up at tricity healthy facilities after Diwali fireworks.

There were as many as 117 cases of cracker burn injuries in the emergency wards of Chandigarh health facilities, including Government Medical College and Hospital- Sector 32, Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, and civil hospitals in Sector 45, 22 and Manimajra. Besides, 30 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries were also reported in these hospitals.

“Most people got burn injuries on their hands. In the eye injuries, the patients were mainly of lid lacerations, corneal burns, hyphema and abrasion. Five of them were further referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh,” said UT health secretary Yashpal Garg.

“The number of burn injuries in UT hospitals was quite high in comparison to previous years. In 2021, 51 burn injuries and 13 eye injuries were reported in city hospitals,” he added. In all, tricity had 64 patients with burns and 32 with eye injuries in 2021.

20 children among 85 who suffered burns in Mohali

A total of 85 burn cases were reported in Mohali on Diwali while 19 persons sustained minor eye injuries. Officials shared that of the total burn patients, 20 were children.

“The injuries were not serious and patients were sent home after first-aid. There was no case of referral,” said Dr Adarshpal Kaur, civil surgeon, Mohali

54 burn cases, 1 eye injury in Panchkula

In Panchkula, 54 burn injury cases were reported on Diwali, as per the information shared by the health department of Panchkula. Besides, only one eye injury case was reported, which was referred.

32 patients with burn, eye injuries were rushed to PGIMER

Doctors were deputed on special duty round-the-clock at the Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER, to tackle with emergencies amid the festivities. A total of 28 patients had come to the Advanced Eye Centre on the festival night with alleged firecracker injuries.

“16 of the total patients were below the age of 15, with the youngest being eight. There were 17 patients from Chandigarh tricity (11 from Chandigarh and six from Mohali and Panchkula) while the rest were from the neighbouring states of Punjab (3), Haryana (5) and Himachal Pradesh (3). Fourteen patients were bystanders and the rest were bursting crackers themselves,” the PGIMER said in an official note.

Also, four patients of burn injuries had reported to the plastic surgery department and advanced trauma center, PGIMER. Out of these, three patients had sustained hand injuries after the firecrackers burst in their hands. They are stable and are undergoing treatment.