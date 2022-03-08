34-year-old truck driver electrocuted at Dera Bassi market

A 34-year-old truck driver was electrocuted to death at Mubarikpur Motor Market in Dera Bassi on Monday morning. Police said Mushtaq was lifting his tipper truck with the help of a jack, when it came in contact with the overhead power cables, leading to his electrocution.

He was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital in a critical condition, but declared dead. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children. Police have initiated inquest proceedings and handed over the body to the family after autopsy.

Rent unpaid, 11,000 CHB allottees face eviction

Chandigarh With unpaid rents piling up to over ₹50 crore, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has issued notices to nearly 11,000 allottees of small flats and Affordable Rental Housing Scheme (ARHC), directing them to clear their dues at the earliest to avoid eviction. “Despite several notices issued to the defaulters, they have failed to pay their rent,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, adding that allotment cancellation proceedings will be initiated if dues were not paid within 15 days.

CITCO DGM found absent, gets notice

Chandigarh Vineet Chopra, the executive chef at CITCO’s Hotel Parkview in Sector 24, also deployed as the hotel’s deputy general manager, was found absent from duty during a surprise visit by the UT adviser around noon on Monday. As the hotel’s maintenance was also found lacking, Chopra was issued a show-cause notice as to why departmental action should not be initiated against him.