Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 34-year-old truck driver electrocuted at Dera Bassi market
chandigarh news

34-year-old truck driver electrocuted at Dera Bassi market

Police said Mushtaq was lifting his tipper truck with the help of a jack, when it came in contact with the overhead power cables, leading to his electrocution
The truck driver was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital in a critical condition, but declared dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 03:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 34-year-old truck driver was electrocuted to death at Mubarikpur Motor Market in Dera Bassi on Monday morning. Police said Mushtaq was lifting his tipper truck with the help of a jack, when it came in contact with the overhead power cables, leading to his electrocution.

He was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital in a critical condition, but declared dead. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children. Police have initiated inquest proceedings and handed over the body to the family after autopsy.

Rent unpaid, 11,000 CHB allottees face eviction

Chandigarh With unpaid rents piling up to over 50 crore, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has issued notices to nearly 11,000 allottees of small flats and Affordable Rental Housing Scheme (ARHC), directing them to clear their dues at the earliest to avoid eviction. “Despite several notices issued to the defaulters, they have failed to pay their rent,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, adding that allotment cancellation proceedings will be initiated if dues were not paid within 15 days.

RELATED STORIES

CITCO DGM found absent, gets notice

Chandigarh Vineet Chopra, the executive chef at CITCO’s Hotel Parkview in Sector 24, also deployed as the hotel’s deputy general manager, was found absent from duty during a surprise visit by the UT adviser around noon on Monday. As the hotel’s maintenance was also found lacking, Chopra was issued a show-cause notice as to why departmental action should not be initiated against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP