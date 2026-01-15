3.5 kg IED found in Rajouri, destroyed safely

Security forces on Thursday recovered 3.5 kgs IED in Manjakote area of Rajouri district even as two more Pakistani drones were sighted along LoC in Poonch district and along IB in Samba district, said officials. The IED was successfully detonated at around 6.08 pm, said police officials. (File)

“During a search operation in Kakora village in Rajouri district, the special operations group (SOG) found a bag around 2 pm. A bomb disposal squad of 49 RR found an IED weighing approximately 3.50 kgs from it,” said police officials.

The IED was successfully detonated at around 6.08 pm.

No let up in drone sightings

Meanwhile, there has been no let up in Pak drone sightings along the LoC and IB in Jammu region.

Around 7.30 pm, a drone was observed hovering over Degwar village along the LoC in Poonch district. It was spotted near Bahadur Post. The troops opened automatic gun-fire. However, the drone retreated into PoK, said officials.

Similarly, another drone was sight along IB in Ramgarh sector of Samba district on Thursday evening.

Security forces on high alert

The army along with the BSF is keeping a constant surveillance on the situation.

Security forces on borders in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert since Sunday evening after multiple suspected Pakistani drones were detected along the IB and the LoC in Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts, on Sunday and Tuesday.

At least five drone movements were observed in forward areas on Sunday evening in Samba and Rajouri districts followed by four such drones in Rajouri on Tuesday.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday warned Pakistan over drone intrusions into Indian territory.

He said the drones, likely defensive, were probing for gaps to potentially send terrorists but no such gaps existed.