3,500 runners step up for Chandigarh’ first international marathon

The City Beautiful on Sunday hosted the inaugural edition of the Chandigarh International Marathon, drawing nearly 3,500 participants from across India and eight countries. Runners participating in the first Chandigarh International Marathon. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Organised by the UT sports department, the event began from Chandigarh Club, Sector 1, and featured four categories — 42 km (full marathon), 21 km (half marathon), 10 km and 5 km. A total of 38 international runners and 21 disabled athletes participated across the four events.

The marathon was flagged off by Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who also joined the 5 km run.

Ethiopia dominated the premier full marathon event. Meskerem Tesfaye Fikadu won the women’s title with a timing of 2:31:14, while Olbana Negasa Yadate secured the men’s crown in 2:17:41.

In the half marathon, Tsehay Desalegn of Ethiopia clinched the women’s race in 1:14:38 and Harmanjot Singh of India finished first in the men’s category in 1:02:04.

Soniya of India topped the women’s section in the 10 km event, clocking 34:35. Sahil Kapoor won the men’s race.

Beyond podium finishes, the marathon resonated with personal stories of determination. Arbab, a 27-year-old Sudanese national residing in Kharar, ran the half marathon after just 10 days of training. “I trained for only 10 days, but I wanted to challenge myself. The body comes first, health is primary. If you take care of your body, everything else follows,” he said.

Ajeya Raj, a boccia player and one of the disabled participants, said, “We are equal, that’s why we are here. Such events are like a fresh breeze. Kudos to the administration for coming up with this idea. I am sure the next edition will see a much greater response.”

Navya Kataria, 25, another participant, highlighted the larger impact of such initiatives. “They keep people motivated about their health and fitness. When you see thousands running together, it inspires you to stay active and disciplined,” she said.

Later, presiding over the prize distribution ceremony, the administrator lauded the sports department and stakeholders for successfully hosting an international-scale event in its very first edition. He emphasised that such initiatives fostered discipline, unity and a culture of healthy living among citizens.

Several senior administration officials and sports personalities were also in attendance.