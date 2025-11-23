350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur: Tent cities, heavy security for 3-day events in Anandpur Sahib

The holy city of Anandpur Sahib is all set to host a grand three-day commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadur from November 23. The makeshift structure to host the 10th (special) session of the vidhan sabha on November 24 at 1 PM.

Along with the large-scale spiritual, cultural and educational programmes, a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly at Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial in Anandpur Sahib is also lined up on Monday. A temporary structure has already been set up at Bhai Jaita Memorial to host the 10th (special) session of the vidhan sabha on November 24 at 1 PM.

This is the first time that the session of the Punjab assembly is being held outside the state capital.

The scale of preparations, spread across Virasat-e-Khalsa, Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial, Panj Pyara Park, Gurdwara Sahib near Baba Buddha Dal Chauuni, and several key heritage sites, has already turned Anandpur Sahib into a major pilgrimage hub ahead of the events. Officials said it would be one of the largest gatherings the city has ever witnessed.

The entire city has been painted white for this historic occasion.

The event will begin on Sunday with the Akhand Path, followed by the inauguration of an exhibition on Guru Teg Bahadur’s life at Virasat-e-Khalsa. A Sarv Dharam Sammelan bringing together leaders from various faiths, guided heritage tours, and a drone show have also been lined up on the first day. In the evening, a Katha and Kirtan Darbar will be held at the main pandal.

On November 24, the city will witness the Sis Bhent Nagar Kirtan from Kiratpur Sahib, followed by a large-scale heritage walk covering prominent Sikh sites, including Gurdwara Bhoora Sahib, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Museum and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. Gatka performances, Shastar Darshan, a cultural showcase and a light-and-sound show at Virasat-e-Khalsa are also part of the day’s highlights.

On November 25, after the bhog of Akhand Path, the government will then launch a statewide blood donation drive and a plantation drive, followed by Gurbani Kirtan and a Sarbat Da Bhala congregation. A concluding drone show will wrap up the three-day event.

Given the magnitude of the programme and the expected footfall, the Punjab government has deployed extensive arrangements for security, crowd management, medical support and transport regulation.

Three tent cities to accommodate 10k pilgrims

For thousands of devotees expected to stay in the holy city, three large tent cities, spanning across 81 acres , would collectively accommodate 10,000 pilgrims in a mix of 4-bed units and 16-bed dormitories.

“These tents have all facilities, including blankets, langar, hot water, clean washrooms, and arrangements for safety and security,” nodal officer Sakshi Sawhney said. She added that tents could be booked online through the Connect Punjab portal and the mSewa Mobile App.

8k cops on duty

Security arrangements are equally comprehensive with more than 8,000 police personnel, including two IG rank officers, seven DIG rank and 22 SSP rank officers, deployed across the city. Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the city has been divided into 25 sectors, each with its own sub-control room and help desk.