35-year-old mishap victim's family gets 35-lakh compensation
chandigarh news

35-year-old mishap victim’s family gets 35-lakh compensation

The Amritsar native was killed after a truck rammed into his car in Zirakpur in September 2018; the compensation was awarded to his widow, child and parents
The victim, Munish Kumar, hailed from Amritsar and worked as a senior merchandiser with Manan Textech Global (P) Ltd, Zirakpur, for a monthly salary of 33,000. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Over three years after a 35-year-old man was killed after a truck hit his car near Chhat village in Zirakpur, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded a 35-lakh compensation to his family.

The victim, Munish Kumar, hailed from Amritsar and worked as a senior merchandiser with Manan Textech Global (P) Ltd, Zirakpur, for a monthly salary of 33,000.

He, along with one Vaneet Kumar Dhir, was travelling from Rajpura to Zirakpur in a car in September 2018, when a speeding truck hit their vehicle near Chhat village.

Both were later declared dead at the Dera Bassi sub-divisional hospital. Following the death of their sole breadwinner, Munish’s family had approached the tribunal against truck driver Kesar Singh, truck owner Ranjodh Singh and insurer United India Insurance Company Limited, Chandigarh.

In the tribunal, the truck driver and owner denied that any such accident took place. The insurer also denied the remaining version of the petition and prayed for its dismissal.

However, the tribunal, presided by justice Rajeev K Beri, allowed the claim petition and awarded 35,35,400 as compensation to Munish’s family, including his wife, a child and parents.

Out of the said amount, the child and parents will receive 5 lakh each, while the remaining amount will go to Munish’s widow, the tribunal said.

