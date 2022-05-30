35-year-old’s murder in Ludhiana: Call made to Phillaur man from victim’s phone led to trio’s arrest

The trio who allegedly killed the 35-year-old man who was found dead on the railway tracks near Jassian village on May 17 was traced after one of them made a call to a Phillaur resident using the mobile they had snatched from the victim.

The accused, identified as Sohan Kumar alias Baba, Akhilesh Pratap Singh alias Shubham alias Murda and Deepak alias Kayua, all residents of Ludhiana, had attempted to rob the victim, Harwinder Singh Happy of Rajjowal village, at knifepoint, while he was on his way to work.

According to a police officer, Deepak had called a resident of Phillaur, who was present in Ludhiana at that time. “We traced the man who they called from the victim’s mobile. Deepak had called him seeking money in lieu of mortgaging the mobile phone. Eventually, the accused were identified and nabbed after tracking their location,” a police officer investigating the case said.

Police on Saturday also recovered the knife they had used to threaten Harwinder. Moreover, it came to the fore that Deepak was out on bail in another murder case from two years ago.

However, Deepak in this case maintained that he didn’t murder Harwinder. Police investigation eventually revealed that the three of them had pushed the victim onto the way of a moving train, which resulted in a severe head injury and ultimately, his death.

According to police, the trio did not intend to murder Harwinder and fled the spot with his mobile and money, leaving the body near the tracks.

The Government Railway Police will produce the three of them before a local court on Monday.

The case was lodged based on the complaint of Satpal Singh, 65, the victim’s father. He had told police that the accused are habitual offenders and killed his son with the intention of looting him.

