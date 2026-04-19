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36 protected parakeets rescued from Patiala pet shop, owner arrested

Acting on a tip-off regarding the illegal sale of birds, the Punjab department of forests and wildlife preservation, along with Patiala Police, raided the shop and recovered 21 parrot chicks and 15 adult parrots

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 06:20 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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In a major crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, the Punjab department of forests and wildlife preservation, along with Patiala Police, rescued 36 protected parakeets from a pet shop near Patiala’s Old Bus Stand area on Friday.

The shop owner, Rajesh Puri, was apprehended and taken to the Lahori Gate police station. (HT)

Acting on a tip-off regarding the illegal sale of birds, officials raided the shop and recovered 21 parrot chicks and 15 adult parrots. The birds were identified as rose-ringed parakeets and Alexandrine parakeets — both protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The shop owner, Rajesh Puri, was apprehended and taken to the Lahori Gate police station.

Police have booked him under Sections 9 (hunting), 39 (possessing government property), 40 (not declaring possession of wildlife), 49 (B) (dealing in scheduled animals), 51 (penalties) and 57 (presumption of unlawful wildlife possession) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Authorities confirmed that the rescued birds were handed over to wildlife officials for rehabilitation.

Officials highlighted that illegal bird trade often involved separating chicks from their natural habitats, resulting in high mortality rates and ecological imbalance.

These birds are captured from the wild at a very young age and forced to live in horrific conditions, he added.

Patiala Police officials said further investigations were underway, and efforts were being made to ensure the safe rehabilitation of the rescued birds in coordination with the city’s wildlife authorities.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 36 protected parakeets rescued from Patiala pet shop, owner arrested
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