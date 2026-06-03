As per state government’s recent decision, 246 ex-servicemen have been granted placement as head constables, while 115 have been placed as assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) in the police department on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks during the felicitation ceremony for former personnel of the Himachal Pradesh Police, in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The ex-servicemen serving in the Himachal Pradesh Police has expressed their gratitude to chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a ceremony held at Oak Over.

He also praised the ex-servicemen for making significant contributions to maintaining law and order in the police force. He said placing the ex-servicemen one rank higher in the police would enhance their dignity and provide well-deserved recognition for their service.

Sukhu further stated that the state government is working towards creating maximum employment opportunities for Agniveers claiming that since the introduction of the Agniveer recruitment scheme in the armed forces, the inclination of youth to join the military has declined.

Sukhu completes self-enumeration

CM Sukhu on Tuesday completed his self-enumeration and appealed to citizens to participate. Director of census operations, Himachal Pradesh, Deep Shikha Sharma, along with senior departmental officers, briefed the CM on the features and procedures of the digital census process.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sukhu said the census serves as the backbone of democratic governance and development by providing vital information on population, family conditions, housing, resources and access to public services. He said that census data forms the basis for development planning and the formulation of welfare-oriented policies and programmes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukhu said the census serves as the backbone of democratic governance and development by providing vital information on population, family conditions, housing, resources and access to public services. He said that census data forms the basis for development planning and the formulation of welfare-oriented policies and programmes. {{/usCountry}}

Read More