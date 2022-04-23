36-year-old biker killed in Kharar hit-and-run

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a car claimed the life of a 36-year-old motorcyclist near Shivjot Enclave in Kharar on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Navdeep Singh, a resident of Rupnagar, who worked with Uber.

His brother Charanjit Singh told the police that Navdeep was riding his motorcycle around 10.30 pm on Thursday night. When he reached near Katani Dhaba in Shivjot Enclave, a speeding Toyota Innova hit him and drove off. His brother was later declared brought dead at the Kharar civil hospital.

Investigating officer Surinder Singh said the car driver had been identified as Manish of Badal Colony, Zirakpur. He is facing a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code, and will be arrested soon, the officer said.