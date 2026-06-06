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3.79L patients avail 654-cr cashless treatments under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna: Punjab CM

The Punjab CM said the government was further simplifying access to the scheme by developing a WhatsApp-based facility and a dedicated web portal for downloading e-cards

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 07:06 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday reviewed the progress of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY) and said the flagship healthcare scheme had emerged as a major relief for people across the state, with 3.79 lakh patients already availing cashless treatment worth 654 crore.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a review meeting on Friday. (File photo)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a review meeting on Friday. (File photo)

Chairing a review meeting, Mann said 47.27 lakh health cards had been issued under the scheme since its launch in January, covering 23.01 lakh families. Of the total beneficiaries, 48.5% are men and 51.5% women. Around 69% of the cards have been issued in rural areas and 31% in urban regions.

Mann said the government was further simplifying access to the scheme by developing a WhatsApp-based facility and a dedicated web portal for downloading e-cards. A mobile app-based registration system is also under development.

He added that 835 hospitals, including 223 government and 612 private hospitals, had been empanelled under the scheme, which offered cashless treatment of up to 10 lakh per family annually.

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