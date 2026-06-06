3.79L patients avail 654-cr cashless treatments under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday reviewed the progress of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY) and said the flagship healthcare scheme had emerged as a major relief for people across the state, with 3.79 lakh patients already availing cashless treatment worth ₹654 crore.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a review meeting on Friday. (File photo)

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Chairing a review meeting, Mann said 47.27 lakh health cards had been issued under the scheme since its launch in January, covering 23.01 lakh families. Of the total beneficiaries, 48.5% are men and 51.5% women. Around 69% of the cards have been issued in rural areas and 31% in urban regions.

Mann said the government was further simplifying access to the scheme by developing a WhatsApp-based facility and a dedicated web portal for downloading e-cards. A mobile app-based registration system is also under development.

He added that 835 hospitals, including 223 government and 612 private hospitals, had been empanelled under the scheme, which offered cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually.

₹86L spent on respiratory treatments: Dr Balbir

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{{^usCountry}} Separately, health minister Dr Balbir Singh said under the health scheme, nearly ₹86 lakh had been spent on treating over 3,000 patients suffering from respiratory ailments, including pneumonia, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and respiratory failure. A total of 3,019 respiratory-related treatments have been provided under the scheme, with around 46 lakh people registered since its launch five months ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, health minister Dr Balbir Singh said under the health scheme, nearly ₹86 lakh had been spent on treating over 3,000 patients suffering from respiratory ailments, including pneumonia, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and respiratory failure. A total of 3,019 respiratory-related treatments have been provided under the scheme, with around 46 lakh people registered since its launch five months ago. {{/usCountry}}

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