37-year-old man dies in hit and run near Zirakpur

A 37-year-old man lost his life in a hit-and-run incident near Zirakpur checkpoint on VIP Road on Saturday. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm when the victim, Nitin Kumar, a resident of Green Valley Village, Dharampur, Pinjore, was returning home on his motorcycle. The victim’s father, Mohan Lal, said an unidentified vehicle, which was at high speed, hit his son’s two-wheeler and fled the scene. Bystanders rushed him to the Government Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he received preliminary treatment before being referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, due to the severity of his head and chest injuries. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. (HT Photo)

His father, Mohan Lal, said an unidentified vehicle, which was at high speed, hit his son’s two-wheeler and fled the scene. Bystanders rushed him to the Government Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he received preliminary treatment before being referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, due to the severity of his head and chest injuries. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 20 police station in Panchkula against the unidentified driver. They are working to identify the vehicle and driver responsible for the fatal collision.