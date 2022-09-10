37-year-old man ends life; cop among 5 booked for abetment to suicide

The Sarabha Nagar police booked five persons, including a policeman, for abetment to suicide after a 37-year-old man ended his life by consuming some poison on Friday. Before ending his life, the man had left a suicide note on his mobile phone and also set the suicide note as his Whatsapp status.

The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh of Amritsar, who is the uncle of the victim, Harjit’s wife Sawinderpal Kaur, Joginder Singh of Faridkot, Joginder’s wife Kulwant Kaur and his son Kashmir Singh. Harjit Singh is a policeman.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the wife of the victim. The complainant stated that they belonged to Sadiq village of Faridkot. One year ago, they had shifted to Ludhiana and started living in rented accommodation in the J Block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. She works at a private hospital, while her husband used to work in a nut bolt manufacturing factory on the Chandigarh road.

The woman stated that the accused used to harass her husband over a land dispute. The accused also threatened her husband of implicating him in a case of drug peddling. Following the harassment, her husband parked his SUV at Lodhi Club road on Thursday evening and consumed poison.

ASI Pardeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 306 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the accused at police station Sarabha Nagar. A hunt is on for their arrest.